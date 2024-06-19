Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Baseball legend and candidate for all-around greatest baseball player who ever lived, Willie Mays, died on June 18, 2024 (via San Francisco Chronicle). He was 93 years old.

On one hand, we can talk about Willie Mays' skill and legacy in terms of numbers: 2,062 runs, 3,283 hits, 660 home runs, 1,903 runs batted in, a .302 batting average, Rookie of the Year in 1951, Hall-of-Fame inducted in 1979 (all per the MLB), two-time National League MVP, 24-time all-star, once for each year he played, two-time All-Star MVP, 12-time Gold Glove (these latter per the Baseball Hall of Fame), and on and on it goes.

These impressive figures, on the other hand, reveal only part of the story. Mays didn't just bring his a nigh-magical set of offensive and defensive skills to baseball, he brought a down-to-earth charm, charisma, and joy that made a game what it ought to be above all else: fun. Footage on YouTube shows Mays heading out into the streets after games to play stickball with neighborhood kids, "swatting a rubber ball with a broomstick, kidding with the crowd," and encouraging and instructing the next generation. The "Say Hey Kid" was just as chatty on the field, conjuring friendships amongst competitors as often as he did admiration amongst fans. Far beyond his stats, this is what made Mays a legend.