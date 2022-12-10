The Tragic And Unusual 2017 Death Of Jasmine Beever

The story of Rapunzel and her ultra-long hair is a cherished fairy tale. However, as WebMD explains, it also inspired the name of an unusual condition called Rapunzel Syndrome. Simply put, individuals with this ailment compulsively consume their own hair, known as trichophagia. One such person who suffered from Rapunzel Syndrome was Jasmine Beever, a 16-year-old from Skegness, England. Family friend Donna Marshall stated (via Lincolnshire Live), "Jasmine was amazing. She was one of those kids where she would make a sad face in the room smile. She was so bubbly."

However, Marshall also noted on Facebook that Beever had been "sucking and chewing her hair for years" (via the Daily Mail). Horrifically, this had unexpected consequences for the young woman. For her, Rapunzel Syndrome turned deadly. In September 2017, Beever, who was a student, fell ill. Marshall told Lincolnshire Live, "Jasmine collapsed at college, she went home to bed and then later she came out in blotches and the rest is sad news." Beever was transported to the hospital where she was resuscitated for 15 minutes, per The Independent. Nevertheless, Jasmine Beever died, leaving her friends and family shocked by her sudden death.