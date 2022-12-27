The Bizarre Death Of Pavel Antov, Russian Sausage Tycoon

Russia's human rights record is abysmal, as Amnesty International reports, with President Vladimir Putin and his regime suppressing free speech and, in particular, any criticism of his or his regime. His suppression of free speech hasn't let up any since Russia invaded Ukraine, and indeed, it seems to have gotten worse since then; for example, as Radio Free Europe reports, independent journalist Vladimir Rumyantsev was sentenced to prison for "fake news" for reporting on the actions of the Russian army against the Ukrainian people.

Last summer, according to the Daily Beast, Antov posted a message regarding the war in Ukraine to WhatsApp that could appear critical of Putin and his regime. "It's extremely hard to call this anything other than terror," he posted, in part. He quickly backtracked, claiming that his post read the way it did due to a "technical error" and that he "always supported the Russian president."

Antov wasn't the first high-ranking Russian to criticize Putin and his war on Ukraine, but his sudden death only adds to the growing list of powerful critics of the Russian leader to die under suspicious circumstances.