The Death Of Former Pope Benedict XVI Explained

In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected to be the next pope after the death of Pope John Paul in April of that year. He took the name of Pope Benedict XVI. According to the Vatican, Benedict became the "265th Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church." At 78, he was also the oldest man to be elected pope since Pope Clement XII in 1730, per Britannica. Upon taking the role, he promised to uphold longstanding Catholic ideals including issues around sexuality for both the congregation and the clergy members, of which celibacy is expected. He also hoped to inspire a new invigoration in Europe towards Catholicism and wanted to work towards better alliances with leaders of Judaism and Islam.

By the time Benedict became pope, the Catholic sex abuse scandal — in which members of the clergy around the world were accused of sexually abusing children — was rampant. In 2008, Pope Benedict visited the U.S. for the first time as pope, and in a speech at the United Nations, he denounced the abuse at the hands of priests, but by 2010, cases in Europe, and particularly Germany, came to light along with accusations that he had a part in covering for the accused clergy members. He said that the allegations were not true and that he'd done his job with "wisdom and firmness."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.