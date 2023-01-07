Pizza And Bear Monsters: Bizzare Tales Of Fake Sign Language Interpreters

Though automated closed captioning systems have done a lot to increase accessibility for deaf individuals, one occupation is still essential: sign language interpreters. These professionals, who can work one-on-one with clients or translate for large crowds, are key to ensuring deaf people are included in events. But sometimes they can harm more than they help.

It might sound baffling, but multiple high-profile sign language interpreters have gotten called out in the past for faking their skills. These interpreters either never spoke sign language in the first place or decided to translate something totally different than what they were hearing. This kind of con can be seriously dangerous — especially when translators are supposed to convey important messages about health and safety.

From a comedian in Ireland to a bogus interpreter in South Africa, here are some of the most egregious examples of sign language interpreters who were faking their skills.