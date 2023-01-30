Who Are The Additional Officers In The Tyre Nichols' Murder Case?

On January 7, 2023, multiple members of the Memphis Police Department were allegedly involved in a horrific incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Black man named Tyre Nichols (per Yahoo). Following Nichols' death, the department began investigating how what should have been a relatively routine traffic stop turned into a young man losing his life. Issues of excessive force and police brutality have been polarizing topics in the United States in the last few years. Following this latest case, the public is demanding answers.

According to CBS News, Tyre Nichols was pulled over on his way home from photographing the sunset at a local park on January 7, 2023. He was reportedly stopped for reckless driving, and officers attempted to arrest him. A confrontation ensued and resulted in Nichols running away. The police officers eventually caught up with him, and another conflict occurred before Nichols was arrested. It should also be noted that investigators from the department have "not been able to substantiate the initial report of reckless driving" (per CBS News).