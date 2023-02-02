What Are Specialized Police Units And How Do They Become Dangerous?

Beginning as early as the 1970s, major metropolitan areas of the U.S. were dealing with two very serious problems: the influx of an unprecedented amount of drugs accompanied by the rising occurrence of violent crimes and murders. On the federal level, the strategy to combat this was the creation of the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, by President Richard Nixon in 1973, according to History. Initially, the new division operated nationwide with 1,470 agents, but over time their number has increased to 5,000.

By the 1980s, law enforcement officials in major cities determined that the DEA and their own, local agencies were simply not doing enough to stop the damage. The Miami drug war was in full swing, and in Atlanta and other cities, drugs were sold openly in some areas and drive-by shootings had become far too common, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In many cases, the response was to establish elite units within municipal police departments with the goal of recruiting some of the most high-performing officers on the force. When talking with PBS, former Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl Gates explained, "You try to select the very best — individuals who are not afraid — people who are willing to work, people who are willing to get out and mix with the gangs, and get a better understanding of the gangs, who are not intimidated by the gangsta..."