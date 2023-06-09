This Is Who Lived In Buckingham Palace Before The Royal Family Bought It

Current British monarchs aside, most recent British kings and queens have called Buckingham Palace their home, but that hasn't always been the case. In the millennium or so that the British monarchy has existed, Buckingham Palace in London has only been the official royal residence for a short time — just a few hundred years , in fact, or the blink of an eye by royal standards. Nor did the British royal family even build the original structure, later remodeled and expanded to the palace we know today.

If the original building that's now Buckingham Palace wasn't constructed by the British royal family and only became their full-time home around 1837, who built it, and who were the first occupants? While the property itself has connections to British royalty dating back centuries — to at least King James I's reign in the early 17th century, according to the Royal Collection Trust — there's a clue to those early occupants in the name. Then known as Buckingham House, John Sheffield, the Duke of Buckingham, purchased the property in 1698 and completed what is now Buckingham Palace in 1705.