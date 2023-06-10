Wilma Montesi: The Mysterious Italian Murder Of The 1950s

In 1950s Italy, a seemingly innocent 21-year-old woman named Wilma Montesi washed up dead on a beach miles from home. The beautiful young girl stoles people's hearts and the odd circumstances around her death captured their imaginations. So fascinated was the public by the Montesi case, that similar to the Madeleine McCann case today, a press circus formed that would last for many years. The story also caught the eye of one of Italy's best directors, inspiring the movie masterpiece "La Dolce Vita."

Although the police originally ruled that Montesi's death was an accident, so many lurid rumors arose in the papers about the dead girl that the case was reopened and a string of suspects were charged. It was later alleged that Montesi was no innocent at all — but had got mixed up in a dark criminal underworld connected to powerful aristocrats and politicians.

While nothing was ever really proven about Montesi's death, curious details that emerged from the case continue to fascinate cold case fans worldwide. On the other hand, many people have argued that all Montesi's death really proved is that the media is willing to sell lies in order to sell newspapers.