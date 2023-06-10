Muhammad Ali's 12 Greatest Wins

No name is more revered in the boxing world than Muhammad Ali. It doesn't matter if you're a casual sports fan or a hardcore boxing aficionado; everyone is aware, at least to some degree, of Ali's legend and status as a global icon.

Ali's name was cemented into the pages of history for his staunch beliefs and refusal to fight in the Vietnam War. An outspoken critic of American foreign policy and the country's treatment of its own Black citizens, Ali became a significant face of 1960s counterculture. Parallel to his journey as one of the most famous activists of his time, Ali forever changed the landscape of sports by becoming arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer ever.

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on January 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, the American boxer would first gain international fame in the 1960 Olympics, winning a gold medal. Turning professional shortly after, Ali embarked on a career that saw him defeat the greatest fighters of his time and secure himself a sports legacy still discussed and lauded today. Here are 12 of Muhammad Ali's greatest victories.