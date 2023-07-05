What Is Zoroastrianism And What Do Followers Believe?

Historically speaking, monotheistic religions are the new kids on the block. Amongst humanity, the earliest form of anything "religious" — but without codified, universal belief systems or big, fat rulebooks — would be sympathetic magic circa 20,000 to 15,000 B.C.E., per Learn Religions. Think, "I've got the magic stick, so I'm the magic man who knows the ways of beasts," and you understand where all religion comes from. It took quite a long time for intricate tales of gods, heroes, villains, etc., to develop, like those of the Indian subcontinent or in ancient Greece. Folks often think of Judaism as the world's oldest one-god religion. Judaism is typically thought to date back nearly 4,000 years ago, but possibly only solidified as recently as a couple hundred years before Jesus' birth, per Smithsonian Magazine. But in reality, there's an older, even more ancient monotheistic religion that still exists: Zoroastrianism.

The basics of Zoroastrianism resemble other faiths, as the Yasna, a core Zoroastrian text, outlines. There's one, big good God that made people (Ahura Mazda, in this case), offerings and worship, talk of righteousness and wickedness, devils that seek to thwart people, an important prophet (Zarathustra), a proper order to the cosmos (Asha), and so forth. It's all pretty familiar in its overall facets if not its specific rituals. That's because, as History says, historians believe that Zoroastrianism influenced Judaism during the 6th-century B.C.E. Jewish Babylonian Exile. Zoroastrianism took root in modern-day Iran, impacted nearby peoples, and even spread to India and Pakistan.