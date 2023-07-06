How The Illuminati Founder Leveraged Freemasonry To Start His Secret Society

The funny thing about secret societies is that everyone knows about them. At one end of the conspiratorial spectrum we've got hush-hush gatherings like Bohemian Grove, an extended networking luncheon for the global wealthy that involves some low-quality cosplay at a big owl statue in the woods. On the other end we've got the Freemasons, a widely publicized bro-only order of fancy ring-wearers who mostly just process down aisles and donate money to charities. And in the middle we've got the Illuminati, a name that everyone's heard of and associates with "Eyes Wide Shut"-style sex orgies, weirdos in masks, celebrities doing that upside-down triangle hand gesture at the camera, and that eye-pyramid on the back of the U.S. dollar bill.

Well, as fun as all that stuff is to speculate about, reality is far more mundane. The Illuminati not only do not congregate in deep underground lairs around round tables while stroking white cats behind the ears and speaking in low, ghoulish tones about world domination, but they also had some recruitment problems back in the day. As Wondrium Daily explains, the Illuminati's founder, Adam Weishaupt, really wanted high-quality recruits for his terribly-named Order of Perfectibilists in the late 1700s. Sadly, he couldn't reach out to his second-degree connections on LinkedIn and had to resort to some secret society infiltration and espionage. As Heritage Daily tells us, Weishaupt joined the Freemasons in 1777 and used their Masonic Lodge as a base through which to collect initiates into his own secret society.