The Biggest SAG-AFTRA Boycotts And Strikes In History

The term "Golden Age of Hollywood" might conjure up all kinds of images of glitz and glamor, and while it was certainly that, it was a pretty dark time as far as the rights of the actual performers were concerned. All the beautiful people on the big screen were — off-screen — held to all kinds of standards and rules that look nothing short of barbaric today. They were often trapped in contracts that left them at the mercy of whatever studio they had signed with, wh ich usually included being told what movies they were going to be in, how they needed to change their appearance to conform to studio desires, and even what their name would be. It's not entirely surprising, then, that it wasn't long before actors had enough.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) was founded in 1933, and the idea was that it was going to protect actors from precisely the sorts of things that had happened two years prior: That was when Hollywood movie studios hired so-called "efficiency experts" to streamline operations and increase profits. One of the ways they did it? Cutting actors' salaries. And it was grueling work: Boris Karloff famously worked a 25-hour day on "Frankenstein."

Originally, AFTRA — the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — was a separate entity, although the unions often worked hand-in-hand. The two merged in 2012 to form SAG-AFTRA, and with around 160,000 members as of 2023, they have some serious clout. And they've used it.