"The Kalevala" is Finland's national epic, a collection of historic legends masterfully compiled into one text by author Elias Lönrott in the 19th century. As a hallowed book in Finland, the story can tell us a lot about Finnish priorities, and it should come as no surprise that a large chunk of the story concerns the invention of beer. Along with iron, fire, and the world itself, beer is one of the essential parts of life honored with an epic origin story in the poem.

Canto 20 of the "Kalevala" — the beer brewing canto — concerns a wedding feast at which the hostess Louhi asks for the secrets of beer brewing to satisfy her guests. What follows is a story about the creation of beer, in which Osmotar, the beer brewer, is given divine assistance by a magic marten and a bee.

On the orders of Kalevatar, the magic maiden, a gold-breasted marten is instructed to collect yeast from the spit of some fearsome bears: "To the grottoes of the growler/Gather yeast upon thy fingers/Gather foam from lips of anger/From the lips of bears in battle." Next, a bee is sent to locate some flowers so that it can provide honey for the brew. Supplied with these magic ingredients, the beer is brewed and everyone is very satisfied: "Ere the heroes came in numbers/To the foaming beer of Northland/Rushed to drink the sparkling liquor." Delighted by the tale, Louhi begins to brew beer of her own.