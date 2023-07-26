What Is The Boy Who Cried Wolf Effect?

You may remember the fable from your childhood. In Aesop's "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," a young shepherd boy repeatedly lies by alerting local villagers that a wolf has come to terrorize his flock. Maybe he does it for attention or just as a childish prank — but either way, he learns his lesson in the end when a real wolf arrives and nobody comes to rescue him.

We sometimes use the phrase "crying wolf" to talk about ordinary everyday liars but it is also a term used by psychologists to pathologize chronic fibbers. According to Psychology Today, the "Boy Who Cried Wolf Effect" is a real psychological term used to describe people who feel compelled to spin out fables of their own, faking crimes against themselves. It should be distinguished from "Munchausen syndrome," in which a needy individual fakes an illness.

Sometimes staged crimes are committed out of pure boredom, or as a desperate plea for attention. The Center for Inquiry reports that fake kidnappings in particular are quite common and that they are sometimes used as cover stories to divert attention away from a real crime or other shady behavior.