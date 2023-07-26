Why Birds Have Hollow Bones

Why do birds have hollow bones? You might think the answer is obvious, and you may even have been told by others that hollow bones make a bird lighter. However, today it is frequently argued that this factoid is actually a myth.

Bird skeletons are similar in weight to the skeletons of other animals of the same size, proving that seemingly intuitive answers to scientific questions are often incorrect. It is true that some birds have very light bones, but only because they are very small. Bird bones are actually relatively dense and therefore surprisingly heavy.

In reality, a bird's hollow bones seem to help them in another way — by providing them with increased lung capacity. While scientists have had various suspicions about bird bones for many years, surprisingly little research has been done into their unusual structure until quite recently. In the spring of 2023, pioneering new research from the University of Cambridge helped contribute insightful new data to the debate.