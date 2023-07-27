This Is What Would Happen To Earth If The Ocean Currents Collapsed

New research published in the Nature Communications science journal in 2023 warns that the Earth's delicate climate system is in dire peril. Researchers predict that as early as 2025, meltwater created by climate change could disrupt the ocean's currents so much that they cease to function properly. The paper makes the gloomy prognosis that there is a 95% chance we will go through this dangerous transitional period sometime between 2025 and 2095.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation — or AMOC — is the ocean conveyer that moves warm water from the tropics to the North Atlantic. As the warm water moves it gradually sinks as it cools, and the whole cycle begins again — creating a pleasant regulatory loop that greatly benefits human beings. You may have heard of the Gulf Stream, which is part of this watery network and creates a more temperate climate in Europe, for instance.

But what happens when AMOC runs amok? A sudden influx of freshwater from Greenland will inevitably stop the salt water from sinking as it usually does, causing havoc in the cycle. People living in Europe and the U.S. are likely to experience extremely unpleasant changes to their environment in addition to enormous sea level rises that could submerge East Coast cities like New York and Boston. Those not sweating it out due to rising temperatures will live in a frozen hellscape and all of us will be battered by unpredictable weather.