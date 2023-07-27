The Dark Truth Oppenheimer Left Out About Hispano And Native American Communities In New Mexico

In the race to develop nuclear weapons, the U.S.A. poisoned its own people, and many have still not received compensation or even recognition for the fact. This is the message from the Union of Concerned Scientists (via the LA Times), who are working to raise awareness about the overlooked victims of nuclear weapons testing on American soil. Nuclear weapons are one of the most shocking and terrifying things humanity has ever created, but their damage extends far beyond their use during World War II.

J. Robert Oppenheimer, physicist and the first director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, is famous for uttering the line, "Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds." He was paraphrasing a Hindu sacred text, the Bhagavad Gita, and a line that was on his mind while watching the Trinity Test, the world's first nuclear detonation. The name Trinity came from one of Oppenheimer's other literary influences, the poet John Donne, famous for his meditations on mortality and the fragility of life. Clearly, the terrible reality of the destruction that would result from Oppenheimer's work was well apparent to him. While the unbridled violence of the atom bomb stunned the world though, much of the death and suffering caused by nuclear weapons has been consistently swept under the rug of history. While they were still being developed and tested in New Mexico, people's lives were upended and ruined, and those who were hit hardest were impoverished Hispanos and Native Americans.