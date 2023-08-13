What Is Ifa And What Do Followers Believe?

Ifa originated in West Africa — particularly Nigeria, Togo, and Benin — but has in the last few centuries spread across the globe with the African diaspora, especially in the Americas and the Caribbean. Though Ifa is often referred to as a religion, it is also considered a broader belief system within the greater Yoruba culture, though variations also exist among the nearby Igbo and Ewe people. Indeed, some of its adherents see it more as a "way of life," and a way of experiencing the world around us in the vein of philosophical religions such as Buddhism and Daoism. Central to the Ifa culture is a system of divination that deploys a combination of traditional sacred objects and verse chants to elicit insights, advice, and information for the community at important junctures.

The exact origins of Ifa's introduction into the Yoruba culture are difficult to pin down. As the scholar Reverend Samuel Johnson notes in his "History of the Yorubas," one theory is that it derives from the story of a blind child named Setilu, whose powers of divination became apparent at the age of 5, and whose methods of invoking supernatural insights might be the basis of the Ifa tradition. Johnson also claims that Setilu's story might have led the Oyo King Onigbogi to attempt to officially introduce the divination system to West Africa during his reign in the 16th century, perhaps leading to his undoing and exile — while Ifa itself remained and continued to grow.