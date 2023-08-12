Who Are Stephen Hawking's Children?

In 2014, the Hollywood blockbuster "The Theory of Everything," thrust brilliant scientist Stephen Hawking's personal life into the spotlight alongside his discoveries. The film addresses his troubled but touching relationship with his first wife, the whip-smart Jane Wilde. It was this difficult marriage that produced Hawkin's three children, Lucy, Robert, and Timothy Hawking — who have largely remained out of the public eye.

Although Hawking's ex-wife has spoken candidly about their relationship in the press, out of his three children only Lucy has regularly been in the media, having made a living for herself as a journalist. Little is known about Hawking's two sons, although following Hawking's death, all his children took part in a 2021 Sky documentary about the scientist's illness, entitled "Can You Hear Me?"

Hawking's struggle with motor neuron disease was not his alone — during the course of the program his family recounted how they were also profoundly affected by their father's terrible condition. Following his death, the children released a joint statement expressing their deep admiration for their famous father.