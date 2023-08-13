The Unsolved 2017 Death Of Nanette Krentel

The strange death of Nanette Krentel from Lacomb, Louisiana continues to fascinate the media due to many unresolved questions about her death. Krentel's murder garnered a fair amount of press attention due to revelations about her personal life as well as various controversies over the investigation itself.

Krentel, 49, lived in Lacombe Louisiana with her husband, Steve, then the local fire chief. She was found dead along with her pets in 2017 after her house went up in flames. However, her death proved to be no accident — the police investigation revealed that Krentel had been shot in the head before the fire consumed her body, per People.

Krentel appeared to have been scared for her safety long before she was killed. The Nola news network reports that the Krentel's home was protected by nine surveillance cameras, and the couple had 30 guns stored in the house. Unfortunately, whoever committed the arson doused the digital video recorder with an accelerant, preventing data recovery in the wake of the inferno. While the identity of the killer remains a mystery, there is intense speculation among those closest to the victim.