The Horrific 1985 Murder Of Beauty Queen Jackie Johns

Gerald Carnahan and his car were easily connected to Jackie Johns' murder by police in Nixa, and he was immediately called in for questioning. However, Carnahan had an alibi, albeit a shaky one — his stepdaughter said she had dinner with him before they returned home that night and claimed she had not noticed him leave again. Carnahan had marks all over his hands, but he blamed the scrapes on a volleyball injury, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Realizing he may be in deep trouble, Carnham planned to abscond to Thailand but was arrested at the airport on the way there. Unable to connect him with actual crime, police charged him with tampering with evidence for lying about how well he knew Johns. Unfortunately, Carnahan was a wealthy man in Nixa with a well-connected family, and he was able to hire a competent lawyer who got him off the charges. Carnahan would prove his bad character to the police time and time again in the years that followed. Starting in 1993, he was arrested for attempting to kidnap a different young woman, assaulting an officer, burglary, and arson, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Many in Nixa knew he was also guilty of murder but they simply had to live with it.

The break in the case didn't arrive until 2007, when it was reopened by police. Advances in DNA testing meant it was now possible to connect the semen sample taken from Johns' body to Carnahan's DNA. In 2010 he was finally sentenced to life without parole for rape and murder.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).