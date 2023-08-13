The Reason People Used To Have To Get Blood Tests Before Marrying

Premarital blood testing may seem pretty odd to us now, but it was once normal across the United States. Despite some prevailing myths, it has nothing to do with the potential for incest — a problem in tiny, insular countries like Iceland, but not so much in America.

In reality, the tests were initially instituted due to concerns about disease and infection. There are a whole host of gross illnesses that premarital blood tests could be used to check for, from gonorrhea to tuberculosis. Rubella, for example, was once a chief concern that these tests could help control. Now a routine vaccination, this nasty virus is of particular concern to pregnant women and can cause terrible birth defects and a risky delivery. Easily the biggest driving factor behind the legislation was syphilis, a debilitating disease that is now easy to cure with antibiotics but once presented a terrifying sexual health risk. Back when it was still pretty taboo to talk about sex, mandatory blood testing was a way of forcing couples to confront the problem, potentially preventing someone from acquiring a death sentence along with their marriage license.

While syphilis has been around for a long time, it became a particularly big concern during 1930s, when marital testing was made mandatory in many states. The illness can cause a range of terrible symptoms from blindness to brain damage.