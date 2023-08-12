How The Iconic Lahaina Banyan Got To Hawaii

The devastating 2023 wildfires on Maui threatened the life of a large banyan tree, a historic landmark that grew in the town of Lahaina for 150 years, The New York Times reports. The tree began its life in India and was brought to Hawaii in 1873 on the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission in the area. Since then, the tree has become a gathering place for Lahaina visitors and residents, growing over 60 feet tall. In total, the tree's multi-trunk footprint occupies almost an acre, while the tree's canopy alone shades about two-thirds of that space.

In its lifespan, the Lahaina Banyan has become a symbol of Hawaiian history post-Western colonization — beginning in the late 18th and early 19th centuries — as well as missionary work. When it arrived, Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, but about 25 years after it was planted, the island chain became a United States territory, and after that, a U.S. state. As it grew throughout that time, the tree and its surrounding park became a point of pride for Maui residents.

Referring to the giant tree, John Sandbach, who lives on Maui, said (via The Guardian), "There's just so much meaning attached to it and there's so many experiences that everyone has. It's in the heart of a historic town."