Bob Marley's One Love Is More Iconic Than You Realize

Bob Marley and the Wailers became international icons with their catchy brand of reggae in the mid-1970s. While Marley had been writing and recording for more than a decade by the time of his breakthrough and amassed a sizeable following in his home country, hits such as the melancholic sing-a-long "No Woman No Cry" made Marley and his music world famous.

Many of Marley's later singles struck a similar tone to "No Woman No Cry," such as the torchlight-waver "Turn Your Lights Down Low," and the lovelorn ballad "Waiting in Vain," both popular songs from the Wailers' classic 1977 "Exodus" album. On the other hand, "Three Little Birds," with its refrain, "Don't worry about a thing / 'cause every little thing is going to be all right," is about as uplifting as pop gets.

However, it is the song "One Love," also cut from the group's classic 1977 album "Exodus," which truly contains Marley's optimistic vision of the world as it really could and should be. Partially based on Curtis Mayfield's "People Get Ready," "One Love" is on the surface a paean to universal togetherness, incorporating central tenets of Marley's Rastafarianism which teaches the principle of "one love, one heart, one people." But beneath the overt call for unity, "One Love" also operates in a political context, having become irrevocably associated with the bloody 1976 general election in Jamaica, and Marley's personal attempts to put an end to the violence that marred the island during the era, the high point of which came two years later, during the iconic One Love Peace Concert in Kingston.