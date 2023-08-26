What You Didn't Know About JFK's Life As A Writer

From childhood, John F. Kennedy was an avid reader. The National Parks Service names "King Arthur and His Knights of the Round Table" and "Billy Whiskers Kids" as among his favorite books. English and history were the only school subjects Kennedy gave his full effort to while at Choate. His grades remained average when he went to Harvard, but he did impress tutors like Bruce Hopper. "His preparation may be spotty, but his general ability should bolster him up," Hopper wrote of his student (per Michael O'Brien's "John F. Kennedy: A Biography"). "A commendable fellow."

At the time Kennedy was in school, his father was serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Kennedy visited him on summer holidays. Britain's appeasement of Nazi Germany was a hot issue, and Joseph Kennedy Sr. supported the policy. His son felt otherwise. In 1940, when World War II was underway, he decided to write his senior thesis on Britain's failed strategy towards Germany. He went against both his father's attitude and popular explanations for the failure, and he stressed the sacrifices called for by democratic systems of government.

The thesis, originally titled "Appeasement at Munich," was graded magna cum laude Kennedy thought he could expand it into a book and eagerly did so, with his father's encouragement. Joe Sr. even recruited columnist Arthur Krock to help edit the manuscript. Krock proposed a new title, "Why England Slept," and the book became a bestseller.