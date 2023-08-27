What 19th-Century Circus Life Was Really Like

One way to begin a career in the circus was to learn from other performers as an apprentice. This could be an extremely hard life, as many apprentices began working as children or teenagers. As described in "The American Circus," there were many reasons why a child might find themselves apprenticed in the circus, but a common one was that they had no family to take care of them. These vulnerable children and teens were welcome additions to many shows, because they were expected to work for their place in the circus. Depending on what kind of labor they were required to do, this could be a highly dangerous position, and apprentices had very little control over their own lives or how they were treated. Many left before their apprenticeships were complete.

However, for apprentices who did manage to secure a good position and receive valuable training, there were great opportunities. Many performed in the show while they were still apprentices, and some of the 19th century's greatest performers began their careers this way. And it wasn't just performers who started as apprentices; even William C. Coup — who, along with partner Dan Castello, would pioneer the circus train and join forces with P.T. Barnum — began his life in the circus with an apprenticeship.