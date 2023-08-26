What Happens If Someone In Jail Is Elected President Of The United States?

There are two Constitutional Amendments that could possibly bar someone from serving as president while incarcerated. Section three of the 14th Amendment disallows anyone from serving as president or any other public office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," per the National Constitution Center. While this seems clear enough, how it would be enforced is another matter. Law experts are currently wrangling about whether the enforcement of the clause would be in the hands of the federal courts or Congress. Assistant law professor Anthony Michael Kreis of Georgia State University told CNN that as of now "we have no answer for that."

The 25th Amendment could also come into play. Sections three and four lay out how a president can be removed by the vice president if "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, per the National Constitution Center. The vice president does so with "a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide." Being in jail might fit that bill. But as The New York Times points out, in the case of Donald Trump, it would be very unlikely that those responsible for enacting this would do it since they "would be loyalists appointed by Mr. Trump himself."