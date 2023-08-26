The Tragic 1990 Murder Of Shawna Beth Garber

Questions remain about Shawna Garber's life between the time her siblings last saw her and when her body was discovered in Missouri, and what led investigators to declare Dennis Rader a prime suspect in the case. In 2021, McDonald County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hall told the Democrat-Gazette authorities were searching in the Topeka, Kansas area for more information about Garber. "The next step is recreating her life, who knew her as an adult," Hall told McDonald County Press.

The Garber and Rader link was announced in 2023, as Rader's former Park City, Kansas property was searched for clues. As well as Garber, Rader was also declared a prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney from Osage County, Oklahoma. An Osage County Sheriff's Office press release said (via NBC News), "This ongoing investigation has uncovered potential connections to other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas, which are possibly linked to Dennis Rader," related to items found on Rader's property. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told NewsNation's "Banfield," pantyhose, jewelry, and broken glass were recovered, and the pantyhose were still knotted — as if they'd been around somebody's wrist.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.