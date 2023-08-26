The Real Reason Bob Barker Always Said 'Have Your Pets Spayed Or Neutered'

During his interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Bob Barker touched on the population-to-home ratio for animals — and his belief in his proposed solution. "If you know anything about animals you know there are too many cats and dogs in the United States," he said. "There are not enough homes for all of them. There are organizations all over the country trying to find homes for them, but they're not going to succeed because they don't exist. ... The only solution is to have your pets spayed or neutered, and that's what I ask people to do."

In the same interview, Barker also revealed that he did not go through producers to get permission for his sign-off: "I did it. And then I started doing it a little oftener and a little more often and a little more often. Pretty soon, I'm doing it every day and nobody said anything. That's not controversial."

According to Barker, he had said more contentious things before he started his new sign-off — particularly comments that upset furriers, who he said he had "no respect" for.