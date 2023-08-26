Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead At 99

On August 26, 2023, legendary game show host Bob Barker died at age 99 of natural causes, TMZ reported. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his publicist, Roger Neal, said in a statement released the same day (via NBC News). Best known for hosting "The Price Is Right" from 1972 through 2007, Barker hosted the game show "Truth or Consequences" as well as numerous beauty pageants like Miss Universe and Miss USA. After decades in television, Barker officially retired from "The Price Is Right" and television in 2007.

Born Robert William Barker on December 12, 1923 to a school teacher and electrician, Barker grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. After accepting a basketball scholarship for Drury University, located in Springfield Missouri, Barker joined the Naval Reserves in 1943 (via Biography). Trained as a fighter pilot for combat in World War II, Barker ended up being spared active duty and returned to the U.S. to finish his education and marry longtime love, Dorothy Jo Gideon.