A Look At Dave Grohl And Paul McCartney's Epic Friendship

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney need no introductions, and Grohl has spoken publicly — and enthusiastically — about how they've become really good friends after a meeting that had him feeling about as nervous as he'd ever felt in his entire life. That said, though, it's also worth noting that he doesn't give too much away.

He was on The Graham Norton Show when he said that he doesn't even have that many pictures of McCartney and his family. Why? Easy: "To me, I don't really want to do that. I just want to kinda be his friend." See? Wholesome already.

Grohl's list of rock star buddies reads like a who's-who of music history, and he knows it. When he released his memoir, "The Storyteller," he admitted to the Associated Press that his friend list is a little ridiculous, saying, "I'm like the Labrador of rock 'n' roll." But he's explained that's for a very good reason: "Put two musicians in a room together and you'll find a fast friendship," he said. "You can sense the energy of a young kid calling in love with rock 'n' roll in front of their record player. I think that we all came from the same place — we fell in love with rock 'n' roll, and without any sort of real career aspiration devoted our lives to it because it's what filled our soul." So, while he doesn't say too much about his long-standing friendship with one of the biggest stars in music history, he has shared some heartwarming tales of how music brought them together.