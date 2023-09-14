20 Of The Most Sampled Songs Of All Time

Popular music has always been built on a bedrock of the music that came before it, but in the late '70s, that sentiment started to become a lot more literal than ever before. Before rap was a recorded form, DJs spun break beats, the hottest rhythmic parts of records both popular and obscure, in parks and rec rooms while MCs rapped. The first rap records simply featured house bands recreating some of these popular breaks; the seminal "Rapper's Delight" by the Sugarhill Gang, for example, saw the label's house band laying down choice sections of Chic's hit record "Good Times" note-for-note. The rise of rap's commercial fortunes in the early '80s, however, happened to coincide with the advent of a spectacular new piece of hardware: the sampler, which allowed the user to record a snatch of audio and manipulate it in inventive ways.

Soon, producers such as Paul C and Marley Marl would be massively expanding rap's sonic template with a new generation of samplers, and by the end of the decade, sampling had evolved into a full-fledged art form, used to create masterpieces of sonic collage such as the Beastie Boys' "Paul's Boutique" and De La Soul's "3 Feet High and Rising." Along the way, a number of jazz, soul, R&B, and even rock recordings became foundational Hip-Hop documents, with many even finding their way into the mutating DNA of other genres. Here, then, is the musical motherlode — the most sampled songs of all time.