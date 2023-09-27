12 Notable Figures Who Served On D-Day

On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces of World War II embarked on one of the most consequential and important attacks of the war: D-Day. On D-Day, a combined force of more than 156,000 troops from the United States, Britain, Canada, and several other countries, invaded the French beaches at Normandy. The Normandy Attacks, also known as Operation Neptune, were part of the larger Operation Overlord, which called for the eviction of the Nazis from France.

At Normandy, the Allies used an incredible 11,509 aircraft and 6,939 naval vessels to assault the Germans, and it was one of the most successful invasions in history. In addition to the 132,715 troops that attacked the beaches, there were also 23,400 airborne troops who landed behind enemy lines to provide support from the rear. Within a week, the Allies had secured the five different beachheads at Normandy, and just a few months later the French capital of Paris was liberated.

While the majority of the combatants at D-Day were just ordinary soldiers who went back to being average citizens after the war ended, there were also several famous people who fought right alongside them. This included famous actors and politicians, sports heroes of the day, and those who had Hollywood in their future. Looking back, these are some of the most notable figures who served on D-Day.