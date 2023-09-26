Why Columbus Day And Indigenous Peoples' Day Are The Same Day

Columbus Day is a relatively new holiday — founded by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 — and there are signs it may already be on its way out, less than a century later. Although the issue remains divisive, on the whole, Christopher Columbus' reputation has diminished among younger generations.

Roosevelt's decision to create the holiday came after support for the celebration gathered pace in the early 20th century. The 400th anniversary of Columbus' landing was first celebrated at the World's Fair in 1892, and after that, a Catholic fraternal organization known as the Knights of Columbus pushed to make it a permanent holiday. In more recent times, the holiday has divided public opinion, however. According to a public opinion poll published in the Los Angeles Times in 1992, for example, 64% of Americans said they regarded Columbus as a hero, and just over half said they believed the day should remain a national holiday. These numbers have remained fairly consistent in more recent polls up to the present day, however, according to Bloomberg, among students, 69% of those polled in 2019 did not believe Americans should be celebrating Columbus Day at all.

With that said — who wants to give up a holiday? But there is another option available. The defiant decision to celebrate Indigenous People's Day instead came about at the United Nations-backed discrimination conference in 1977, and the idea has steadily gained traction ever since. The number of states embracing the new holiday has risen dramatically in recent years, signaling that Columbus's day may one day cease to exist.