What Is The JFK Magic Bullet Theory?

Is it really possible to shoot two men with a single bullet from many yards away? According to writers of the Warren Report, that is precisely what happened when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The theory argues that one bullet — not two, as others have concluded — injured both the president and then-Texas Governor John Connally, passing through the former's neck and traveling through the latter's back, chest, wrist, and into his thigh. The Warren Report concluded that the gunman fired three shots in total, a number most analysts and witnesses agree with.

The Warren Report — compiled in the year following Kennedy's death — has been attacked many times over the years. Its findings were reexamined in 1979, when the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) was created to comb over the evidence surrounding JFK's assassination. Initially, the acoustic evidence studied by the committee led to the conclusion there were actually two gunmen at the scene and four shots fired. However, the National Academy of Sciences assembled a Committee on Ballistic Acoustics in 1982 and decided that this new theory was a mistake — reviving the original explanation.

The so-called "single" or "magic bullet" theory doesn't rule out additional shots hitting the president. Still, the Warren Report has left many people unsatisfied with the official explanation that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Those who believe there was a second gunman involved in the killing of the president generally do not accept that the bullet could have passed through both men, as well as multiple layers of clothing.