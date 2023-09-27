Who Is Mount Rushmore Named After?

The names most associated with Mount Rushmore are the four presidents the monument depicts: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Where "Rushmore" came from is rarely considered by tourists. While obscure in the wider public knowledge, it is confirmed that Mount Rushmore was named for Charles E. Rushmore, a New York-based attorney. Rushmore himself confirmed his namesake in a letter to a South Dakotan historian in 1925, preserved by the National Park Service.

In Rushmore's account, he was sent to the Black Hills in 1884 to secure mining rights after tin was discovered in the region. He made several return trips and gradually became enamored with the landscape and friendly with some prospectors operating nearby. "Rough, but kindly men," he described them. "I conformed to their ways, and, may I say it with becoming modesty, was in favor with them." When he asked them one day for the name of a particularly impressive mountain, they told him it had none, but that they would then and there dub it Rushmore Peak. And so the name stuck, though it varied between the original, Rushmore Rock, and Rushmore Mountain.

Per Bradley Sum's "Black Elk Peak: A History," the name of the mountain remained unofficial until 1930, when the U.S. Board of Geographic Names formally recognized it as Mount Rushmore. Rushmore himself lived to see the recognition, but per The Photo News, he died the following year.