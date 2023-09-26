The Tragic 1989 Death Of David McCallum's Son

Per a 2010 The Mirror report, David McCallum said he never fully recovered from the loss of his adopted son and has "regret" over not being there "during the time leading up to his death." But the sadness was tempered somewhat when he learned Jason was a posthumous father. News of Jason's son and David's grandson, Tory, came to the actor via Tory's mother, who was living with Jason when the fatal overdose happened.

"I didn't know Jason had posthumously become a father until a card arrived in New York a few months after his death," David said. "It was from a young woman who had been living with him, telling me they had a son. He's in his early 20s now and I hope he turns out to be as fine a person as his dad." Despite the sad end to his life, David remembered the good times with Jason, too. "I had some fantastic times with [Jason] and his lasting legacy is a son, Tory, who has become friends with my sons," he said.

Still, David regretted not being able to help Jason more when he could. "Jason got in with a certain type of people within show business and there was a drug culture going on," the actor said. "[Jason] became part of that drug culture and it killed him."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

