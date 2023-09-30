Magic Johnson Once Made The Mistake Of Angering An Older Wilt Chamberlain In A Pickup Game

The NBA's Legends profile calls Wilt Chamberlain "the most awesome offensive force [basketball] has ever seen." He set numerous records throughout his career and was such a powerhouse that the league felt compelled to adjust the rules of the game. Team moves and trades saw him play with the Warriors, the 76ers, and finally the Los Angeles Lakers before he retired in 1973. But even after putting down his ball, Chamberlain remained in demand as a coach and possible backup player.

Chamberlain stepped down from the NBA just as Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. was developing his skills in high school. Johnson's nickname came from his school days, and after distinguishing himself in high school and Michigan State University, he was drafted by the Lakers in 1979. He was the first rookie player to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award when he helped his team clench the championship in the 1979-80 season, and he led the Lakers to four more before retiring in 1991 due to HIV.

Johnson was recruited six years too late to play alongside Chamberlain on the Lakers. But the two had a chance to meet on the court in a pickup game at the UCLA Men's Gym in the 1980s. According to AP (via ESPN), Johnson was running the game when Chamberlain, then in his mid-40s, turned up. The younger Laker upset the veteran with foul calls — and soon had cause to regret it.