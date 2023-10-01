The Dark Truth About La Luz Del Mundo

Ask anyone about the largest religions in the world, and they'll probably say Christianity, Judaism, Islam... but few might answer La Luz del Mundo. Since the movement got started in 1926, it's spread to — as of 2023 — more than 50 countries. In the U.S., every state has a church of this Guadalajara-based faith.

Talking about religion is always a little bit controversial, but it turns out that La Luz del Mundo is way, way more than "a little bit" controversial. The church made headlines in a big way in 2019, when the head of the church was arrested in Los Angeles. The charges included things like human trafficking and sexual assault of a child ... and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Since then, people who have broken away from the church have come forward to talk about what goes on behind the facade of evangelical worship. And they say it's been going on for a long time.

According to The Journal of the Center for Studies on New Religion (CENSUR), the movement was founded by Aarón Joaquín González. Born Eusebio Joaquín González to a poor family and after served in the Mexican Revolution, he followed the teachings of two fringe prophets, Saul and Silas, before becoming disillusioned by how loose their interpretations of morality were. He established his own church, which would grow under the leadership of one of his many sons — and be plagued by controversy from the start.