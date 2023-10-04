Moonshiners: What Happened To The Former Cast?

Marvin "Popcorn" Sutton helped to introduce viewers to moonshining, and he was the real deal. He was so real, in fact, that he was arrested in 2008 for trying to sell 1,000 gallons of illegal shine to an undercover cop, along with being in possession of a cache of stills, supplies, and guns. He was convicted, sentenced to 18 months in jail, and died by suicide four days before he was due to turn himself in and start serving his sentence.

That wasn't entirely the end of his story, though. He was married to his fourth wife at the time of his death, and she told the Associated Press (via NBC News), "He couldn't go to prison. His mind would just not accept it ... So credit the federal government for my husband being dead, I really do." His daughter, Skye, echoed those sentiments, telling Knox News that along with the prison sentence, he had also received a recent cancer diagnosis. "Nobody was going to tell him what to do," she said. "He did it his way. He always lived a death-before-dishonor kind of life."

Not long before his death, Sutton took steps to make sure his famous shine wasn't lost: He entered into a partnership with a distiller named Jamey Grosser. Sutton's wife, meanwhile, has kept his legacy alive with branded merch, explaining to The New York Times, "He would like the attention, but he would swear he didn't." His daughter has written a book about him, "Daddy Moonshine: The Story of Marvin 'Popcorn' Sutton."

