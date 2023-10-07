Here's What The Earth Is Really Made Of

For most of human history, the center of the Earth was a huge mystery, and today startling new discoveries continue to re-write known science — giving us a more detailed picture than ever before. Earth's crust, is thought to be anywhere between three and 40 miles thick, depending on where you are standing (via Discover). Although it may contain mountains and oceans, the crust forms just 1% of the Earth's total thickness, made up of everything that didn't sink when the Earth began to cool. Under that is the mantle, which to date, man has never yet been able to reach, despite some valiant attempts to drill down into the center of the Earth.

Given we cannot just peer inside, scientists rely on seismology to get some idea of the makeup of the Earth's interior. The earthquakes that shake the ground beneath us every day can provide a picture of what's going on beneath our feet. Danish Siesmologist Inge Lehmann was the first person to suggest the Earth had a solid core and a more fluid mantle based on these readings — and she was only proved right in 1970 thanks to a marked improvement in technology. Details about the mantle and the core are still coming to light today.