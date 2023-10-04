The 2 States With The Most Banned Books

In many ways, it's amazing to think that books can be banned at all. But such is the power of the written word, personal expression, knowledge otherwise unknown, and connecting to others by reading their stories, whether true or fiction.

Like many other countries, the United States — a land where free speech is enshrined in its constitution — has banned books as long as it has printed them. Many such books have made their way to court, like James Joyce's "Ulysses" in 1933. Many are also considered literary masterpieces, like "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Color Purple," "Beloved," "The Catcher in the Rye," "Of Mice and Men," and hundreds of others, which can at least make banned authors take comfort in their company.

Every year, more books get banned as more books get published. Oftentimes, banned books target children and are considered unsuitable because of language or sexual content, which is admittedly far more understandable than banning adult books. As The Washington Post describes, this is especially the case for children's picture books. But even for adults, Arizona State University cites numerous reasons why books don't make their way into libraries or stores, including religious or racial reasons, depictions of "witchcraft," certain sexual content, political biases, etc. And in the U.S., two states far outstrip the rest in terms of the number of banned books: Texas and Florida. Many of their banned books target children or tackle racial issues.