What The Bible Says About Cherubs

Today, adorable chubby cherubim can be seen on everything from Valentine's Day cards to Renaissance frescos, but what, if anything, do they have to do with Christianity? In the Bible, cherubs are not cute winged babies at all, but powerful immortal beings that rank among the most important creatures in the angelic order.

The depiction of cherubs as babies comes from the Renaissance, when artists embraced a renewed mania for Classical mythology. Cherubs were gradually conflated with the Roman deity Cupid, and even today, you will sometimes see cherubs used in romantic motifs where they seemingly have no place. When and how the two became confused is not 100% clear, but the ancient Romans loved adding tiny "Cupidines" to their art. Given that both creatures have wings, it is easy to see how Christians in later eras came to see them as angels. It is also sometimes argued that the Hebrew word "cherubim" derives from the Aramaic word for "child-like," although this is disputed (via My Jewish Learning).

The Bible's descriptions of cherubs paint a wholly different picture. While many things about cherubs remain a mystery, they are mentioned quite a few times in the Old Testament, most significantly in the dream-like prophecies of Ezekiel. Cherubs are depicted as symbols of strength and protection, a far cry from the gentle baby-like beings we know today.