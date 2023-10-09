What Happened To Bob Marley's Ex-Girlfriend Esther Anderson?

It is easy today to think of the early life of Wailers' frontman Bob Marley as that of a legend waiting to happen. His songs are now so timeless and his image so iconic that for many music fans today it is almost as if he came into the world fully formed. But the fact is that the reggae great needed guidance and support from the people around him. One of those people was Esther Anderson.

Anderson is a multi-talented young woman from Jamaica who helped Marley connect with his Jamaican identity and find his voice. She worked for the famous label Island Records, to which Marley and the Wailers were signed, and later established herself as an actress — especially in Britain, where she lived for a period with the singer in the early 1970s. In 1973, she won the NAACP Image Award for best actress for her role in "A Warm December" alongside the legendary Sidney Poitier.

Anderson was also a keen photographer and continued to be so in later life, also making her name as a filmmaker.

[Featured image by Giangodoy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped, scaled, and enhanced | CC BY-SA 3.0]