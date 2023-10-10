12 Little-Known Facts About Ghost Adventures

"Ghost Adventures" is an incredibly popular reality TV series that explores allegedly haunted locations around the world. Led by Zak Bagans and other paranormal investigators, the show follows the group as they cover the site's history and interview its owners and caretakers.

However, what really sets the show apart from other similarly styled series is that Bagans and his crew spend the night at the location with the doors locked, armed with only their gear to capture video and audio evidence of spirits. Once the investigators have finished their night in a structure that's more dangerous because of asbestos than malevolent demons, they review the footage they've recorded to determine whether or not the sights and sounds they experienced may have an otherworldly explanation. Of course, who could forget Bagans provoking ghosts into manifesting through frat boy taunts?

"Ghost Adventures" has been going strong since 2008 — including multiple specials and spinoffs — and shows no signs of slowing down. Its notoriety has also spread outside of television, as Bagans has opened the Haunted Museum in Las Vegas housing items of supposedly ghostly origins, and written three books about his time as a ghost hunter, including "Dark World: Into the Shadows with the Lead Investigator of the Ghost Adventures Crew" (co-written with Kelly Crigger) and "Ghost-Hunting For Dummies." However, despite the show's years-long success, there's still quite a bit about "Ghost Adventures" that even its most devoted fans don't know.