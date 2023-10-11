The Real Reason American Politicians Are So Wealthy

Kickbacks. Book deals. Speaking engagements. Base salaries. Clever stock deals. Insider info. Financially favorable legislation. Could wealth amongst United States' politicians — a kind of Romanesque neo-patrician class – have such obvious causes? Or, are such reasons only the bitterness of the American public spun into slander? Or, is it the case that certain offices all but require immense wealth even to run, thereby limiting top contenders to those who already have money? Historical Index, for instance, cites $50 to $100 million needed just for a modern presidential candidate to win in the primaries. Open Secrets cites a ludicrous figure of $14.4 billion spent during the 2020 presidential election.

While such figures are higher than ever, democratic societies going all the way back to ancient Athens circa the 5th century B.C.E. struggled with the influence of money in politics. Santa Clara University discusses how certain Athenian offices required citizens to have a minimum amount of wealth in order to run. This turned elections into a game of flattering the public for votes and favors for favors amongst the wealthy and is why philosophical titans like the Greek Plato asserted that democracies inevitably devolve into tyranny, especially when taking a capricious or inattentive public into account, per 3 Quarks Daily.

As it turns out, things really haven't changed. Sites like CBS News point to all of the above mentioned reasons as influencing wealth amongst modern U.S. politicians. Ultimately, those wealthy enough to run largely get wealthier through insider connections when in office.