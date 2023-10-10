The Untold Truth Of Hamas

Just as the news from the Ukrainian/Russian front started to fall from the headlines, there was another bloody conflict hurled onto the world stage. In October 2023, the world watched in shock as Israel was bombarded by one of the most devastating attacks in recent history, leading to a formal declaration of war. Behind the attacks was Hamas, a group known as a variety of things: In addition to being the Gaza Strip's ruling political party, they're also deemed an "Islamist militant group," and — according to the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union — a terrorist organization.

Hamas has long denied Israel's right to exist as a state, and although the whole thing is ridiculously complicated, here's the CliffNotes version. Israel was formed post-World War II, but when the state was formed, so did a conflict over who was going to get control over areas known as the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Those pieces of land have changed hands a few times, — today, Hamas controls Gaza, and the West Bank is sort of controlled by their rival party, Fatah, and there's some Israeli occupation going on there, too.

Hamas' 2023 attack came along with a declaration that made it clear they intend to see Israel destroyed and the establishment of an Islamic-Palestinian state instead, and here's the thing: They have some seriously powerful allies, including Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Jihad. So ... who, exactly, are they?