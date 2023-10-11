Popes Who Changed The Catholic Church Forever

Pope Francis made headlines in October 2023 over claims that the Catholic Church would consider blessing same-sex unions. While these headlines completely distort what Francis actually said, it triggered a debate over whether the Catholic Church can change, how much it can change, and in what ways.

Catholic doctrine has remained pretty consistent throughout the church's 2000-year history, in part because the pope cannot change historic Catholic teaching. But that does not mean the Catholic Church has not changed in other ways, whether aesthetically, linguistically, politically, or liturgically.

Catholic practice and the church itself have evolved over time in response to schisms, heresies, and wars. For instance, when the Ukrainian Catholic Church rejoined Rome in 1596 after splitting from it in the Great Schism of 1054, concessions were made to harmonize their rules with Roman ones. Thus, it might surprise some that the Catholic Church has already had married priests for at least 500 years. Others might be surprised to find that the Mass they attend has only been around since 1970, or that the Church has condemned slavery since at least 1435. Here are some of the biggest changes to the Catholic Church, and the popes who made them.