How Israel Became A Country

The modern state of Israel has only existed since 1948, but the religious, cultural, and political forces that birthed it began to mingle in the 19th century. Per Britannica, that century was marked by a swell in antisemitism, frustrating assimilation efforts on the part of some Jews. It was also when nationalism, the ideology of pride and loyalty to the nation-state, developed into an organized school of thought. These developments encouraged emigration among the European Jewish population to Palestine, then under the authority of the Ottoman Empire.

As the original land of the Jewish people and the seat of the kingdoms described in the Bible, the land of Palestine had loomed large in Jewish identity ever since the mass expulsion of Jews from Judea by the Romans in the first century AD (per the Jewish Virtual Library). As the Jewish national movement known as Zionism took root in the 1890s, largely through the writings of Theodor Herzl, a Jewish state came to be seen as necessary for their survival, and Israel was considered as natural a place for the Jewish people as France was for the French (per Vox).

At the time, there were only around 20,000 Jews living in Palestine, international support for a Jewish state was lacking, and the Ottoman Empire had control over the region's major development of settlements by Jewish immigrants. But during World War I, Great Britain committed itself to establishing a Jewish homeland in the area, which it took administration of at war's end.